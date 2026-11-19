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For residents across the South Okanagan and Similkameen, unreliable cellphone service is more than an inconvenience.

Dropped calls, dead zones and spotty data are raising concerns about whether people can reach emergency services when they need them most- concerns brought into sharper focus by the wildfires this summer, which highlighted just how important reliable cell service is during an emergency.

View image in full screen Penticton locals say they have dropped calls on all providers. Global News talked with locals, and they mentioned how Bell, Telus and Koodo all seem to have issues. Cohan Sassaman

That concern is especially significant for Tim Roberts, a paramedic who works in the region and relies on reliable cellphone service while working or when trying to reach a loved one.

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“Sometimes when I’m on an important call, we just lose contact with the people we’re speaking to,” Roberts said.

“And in my line of work, it’s important to have good, reliable communication sources for the work that we do.”

View image in full screen A new tower that is not in service yet has recently been constructed just outside Penticton. But to cover all regions that are dealing with spotty service, the service providers would have to build a lot more towers. Cohan Sassaman

Roberts says the problem isn’t new, but he believes cellphone coverage has actually gotten worse as newer generations of technology have been introduced. He says areas that once had reliable service are now experiencing dropped calls and dead zones.

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“It’s bad and it’s got worse,” Roberts said, pointing to the shift from 3G to 5G technology as one factor he believes has contributed to the problem.

The issue has become prominent enough in Penticton that city council asked staff to investigate residents’ complaints.

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But the review does not provide a definitive answer about whether Penticton’s coverage is worse than other communities. The city did not conduct an in-depth comparison with other municipalities, meaning the extent of the problem remains unclear. The city hopes that asking the right questions and continuing to look into the issue can eventually bring the city and service providers together to get on the right track and tackle the problem once and for all.

For Roberts, the stakes are higher than simply having a dropped phone call.

“It’s a huge safety issue, especially of people travelling on the highways today,” he said.

That concern is particularly relevant in a region where people regularly travel long stretches between communities.

Roberts says reliable cellphone coverage has become essential for emergency communication, particularly during situations such as vehicle crashes or wildfires.

He points to the region’s past experience with emergency response as a reminder of how important communication can be.

Meanwhile, cellphone providers are making some upgrades.

View image in full screen Even though there are towers, there might be another issue because people are experiencing dropped calls even though they are close to the towers. cohan sassaman

Telus says it has been investing in new infrastructure across the region to improve coverage.

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The company says it has built one new tower south of Summerland over the past two years.

Telus says its newest Penticton tower came online October 30, improving coverage and network performance in the city’s north end while expanding access to 5G+ service.

The company is also planning another tower in Penticton’s south end, with additional tower builds expected in the region in 2027.

Telus says it is also upgrading existing wireless sites each year to improve network performance and keep up with demand.

Bell did not provide information on what it plans to do to address the ongoing concerns. And with so many communities across the South Okanagan and Similkameen still reporting gaps in service, it appears there is still a long way to go before residents can feel confident in their cellphone coverage.

“You pay to have them work. Let’s make sure they work,” said Roberts

But while the coverage concerns remain, service providers say improvements are coming; now, residents are waiting to see when they’ll actually feel them.