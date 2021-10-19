Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Moe Banga loses seat in Sspomitapi

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent councillor Moe Banga has lost his seat in Sspomitapi, with Global News projecting Jo-Anne Wright will win the ward in southeast Edmonton.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, with 18 of 21 polls reporting, Wright had 34.36 per cent of the vote and Banga sat in second with 23.84 per cent.

Banga was first elected to council in a byelection in February 2016 after the seat was vacated by former councillor and now mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi. Banga was re-elected during the 2017 campaign.

Wright also ran in this area in the 2017 election, coming in second to Banga.

Her key priorities include local economic development, infrastructure, public programs and services.

She also wants to be the voice for the diverse community in the ward, and bring a woman’s perspective to the issues facing citizens.