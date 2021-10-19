SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Moe Banga loses seat in Sspomitapi

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 1:38 am
Click to play video: 'Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election' Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election
WATCH ABOVE: There were some upsets in Monday night's municipal election, when several Edmonton city council incumbents were ousted. Breanna Karstens-Smith breaks down who is in and who is out.

Incumbent councillor Moe Banga has lost his seat in Sspomitapi, with Global News projecting Jo-Anne Wright will win the ward in southeast Edmonton.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, with 18 of 21 polls reporting, Wright had 34.36 per cent of the vote and Banga sat in second with 23.84 per cent.

Banga was first elected to council in a byelection in February 2016 after the seat was vacated by former councillor and now mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi. Banga was re-elected during the 2017 campaign.

Wright also ran in this area in the 2017 election, coming in second to Banga.

Her key priorities include local economic development, infrastructure, public programs and services.

She also wants to be the voice for the diverse community in the ward, and bring a woman’s perspective to the issues facing citizens.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi promises to work hard for citizens' Edmonton mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi promises to work hard for citizens
