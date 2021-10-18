Edmonton election 2021: Amarjeet Sohi elected mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Amarjeet Sohi is projected to be Edmonton’s next mayor. He is making history as the first person of colour to be elected as Edmonton’s mayor.

Sohi is a familiar face, having previously served Edmonton both municipally and federally.

Sohi represented southeast Edmonton on city council for eight years after being elected in 2007.

In 2015, he made the move into federal politics as the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods. Sohi served as minister of Infrastructure and Communities from 2015 to 2018 and Minister of Natural Resources from 2018 to 2019. He served one term before losing his seat during the 2019 federal election.

With 83 per cent of polls reporting, Sohi had 44 per cent of the vote. Mike Nickel had the second highest, with 26 per cent.

In an interview with Global News Monday evening, Sohi’s campaign manager said he was “almost speechless.”

Sohi said Monday his goal is an “Edmonton for all of us.”

“Where we can grow our businesses, have a well-paying middle-class job, where we can protect our environment and leave a better legacy for future generations; where there’s no racism and discrimination in our city, where we continue to provide quality public services at the affordable, low property taxes.”

On Monday afternoon, prior to polls closing, he said he hopes Edmontonians embrace his vision.

"If I'm given the honour to lead our city, I will, as I've done in the past, work hard to implement that vision."

Sohi admitted polarization has been a huge issue recently.

“We have seen the racism and discrimination. Yes, we have seen division being promoted and anger being fostered. That is why it is important that Edmontonians elect someone who can bring them together. Someone who has the skillset, ability, experience and the collaborative skills to pull us together.”

This is the first time in eight years that Edmonton has a new mayor.

Don Iveson announced last November that he would not seek a third term.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson issued a statement Monday night, congratulating Sohi on his election as Edmonton’s 36th mayor.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mayor-elect Sohi during his time as city councillor and have always appreciated and been inspired by how hard he has worked for our community.

“I have no doubt Edmonton will thrive under his leadership,” Iveson said.

Sohi’s municipal election campaign focused on rebuilding and diversifying the economy, as well we tackling social issues and climate change.

Sohi believes the economy, social issues, climate change, and equity are interconnected.

“A healthy economy starts with healthy, resilient people. If we want stronger communities with thriving businesses, we must address issues of homelessness, substance use, and mental health. And we cannot leave anyone behind as we tackle climate change.”

In terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Sohi said the provincial government has failed, especially during the fourth wave.

As mayor, Sohi said his focus will be to limit transmission, boost vaccinations and keep Edmonton safe.

His plans include:

Targeted vaccination clinics led by cultural, faith and community groups, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates.

Hosting mobile vaccine clinics in city buildings and locations like libraries.

Creating an advisory committee to help inform decisions on public health and pandemic measures.

Conducting door-to-door outreach in communities with lower vaccination rates.

Sohi said he supports Edmonton’s decision to implement a vaccine mandate for staff and to require proof of vaccination at city rec centres.

He also said he would implement a vaccine passport bylaw similar to what Calgary has done in Edmonton if elected.

