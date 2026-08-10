Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating homicide after Edmonton boy’s remains found near Calling Lake

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP investigating homicide after Edmonton boy’s remains found near Calling Lake - image View image in full screen
JF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta RCMP are investigating a homicide after a 12-year-old Edmonton child’s remains were found in a rural area north of Athabasca, near Calling Lake.

According to Mounties, shortly before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report that someone found human remains on Thursday.

A day later, an autopsy was completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim has been identified as Fiasal Hussein.

RCMP say that the youth was not reported missing before Thursday.

No other details have been released.

Police are now asking for the public’s help with this investigation.

“If you were around Highway 813 near Calling Lake or Range Road 213A (referred to as the “C-Road”), on Aug. 6, 2026, between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., and have dash cam video, please contact Athabasca RCMP at (780) 675- 4252,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

People can also provide tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

Calling Lake is roughly 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices