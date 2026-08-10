Alberta RCMP investigating homicide after Edmonton boy’s remains found near Calling Lake

Alberta RCMP are investigating a homicide after a 12-year-old Edmonton child’s remains were found in a rural area north of Athabasca, near Calling Lake.
According to Mounties, shortly before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report that someone found human remains on Thursday.
A day later, an autopsy was completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton, and the death was ruled a homicide.
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The victim has been identified as Fiasal Hussein.
RCMP say that the youth was not reported missing before Thursday.
No other details have been released.
Police are now asking for the public’s help with this investigation.
“If you were around Highway 813 near Calling Lake or Range Road 213A (referred to as the “C-Road”), on Aug. 6, 2026, between 12 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., and have dash cam video, please contact Athabasca RCMP at (780) 675- 4252,” the statement read.
People can also provide tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers.
Calling Lake is roughly 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.
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