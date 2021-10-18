How Global News is covering the 2021 Edmonton election

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 Edmonton election campaign comes to an end on Monday night and Global News will have live coverage the moment the polls close.

Global News will livestream a two-hour election special online from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., hosted by anchors Gord Steinke and Carole Anne Devaney.

The election special will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages for Global Edmonton, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton and 630 CHED.

The special can also be viewed live on YouTube and Global News’ OTT streaming service.

The election special will also run live on Corus radio stations 630 CHED and Global News Radio 880 Edmonton after the Global News special ends. 630 CHED will continue with robust election coverage with hosts J’Lyn Nye and Eileen Bell.

The election coverage will include live reports from several reporters in the field, as well as robust results coverage from the studio.

A political panel hosted by Vinesh Pratap will also provide analysis from Katherine O’Neill, Michael Walters and Puneeta McBryan.

Following the election special, the Global News at 11 Edmonton newscast will be livestreamed online with hosts Gord Steinke and Carole Anne Devaney.