Former councillor, MP Amarjeet Sohi announces Edmonton mayoral campaign

After saying in early May he was “seriously considering” a run for the Edmonton mayor’s seat, Amarjeet Sohi has made it official.

The former Liberal member of Parliament and Edmonton city councillor revealed Monday morning what he said “may be the worst kept secret in Edmonton.”

“I am running to be Edmonton’s next mayor,” Sohi said, making the announcement on Facebook live.

Sohi served on city council for eight years, after being elected in 2007.

In 2015, he made the move into federal politics as the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods. Sohi served one term, losing his seat during 2019 federal election to Conservative Tim Uppal.

Sohi previously told Global News he didn’t enjoy his time travelling back and forth to Ottawa as an MP, and is ready to be grounded in Edmonton and spend more time with his family.

Prior to his time in politics, Sohi worked as an Edmonton Transit Service operator.

Current Mayor Don Iveson announced late last year he will not seek re-election. So far, nine other people have officially filed paperwork to run to become Edmonton’s next mayor, including current councillor Mike Nickel and former councillors Kim Krushell and Michael Oshry.

Diana Steele, Cheryll Watson, Augustine Marah, Brian Gregg, Rick Comrie and Adbul Malik Chukwudi have also thrown their hats into the race.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

