Politics

Former councillor, MP Amarjeet Sohi announces Edmonton mayoral campaign

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 17, 2021 12:20 pm
Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi arrives at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, April 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi arrives at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, April 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

After saying in early May he was “seriously considering” a run for the Edmonton mayor’s seat, Amarjeet Sohi has made it official.

The former Liberal member of Parliament and Edmonton city councillor revealed Monday morning what he said “may be the worst kept secret in Edmonton.”

“I am running to be Edmonton’s next mayor,” Sohi said, making the announcement on Facebook live.

Read more: Former councillor, federal MP Amarjeet Sohi ‘seriously considering’ Edmonton mayoral run

Sohi served on city council for eight years, after being elected in 2007.

In 2015, he made the move into federal politics as the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods. Sohi served one term, losing his seat during 2019 federal election to Conservative Tim Uppal.

Former MP Amarjeet Sohi talks about Mayor Don Iveson’s legacy – Nov 28, 2020

Sohi previously told Global News he didn’t enjoy his time travelling back and forth to Ottawa as an MP, and is ready to be grounded in Edmonton and spend more time with his family.

Trending Stories

Prior to his time in politics, Sohi worked as an Edmonton Transit Service operator.

Read more: Should Edmonton city council candidates stop doorknocking with latest COVID-19 restrictions?

Current Mayor Don Iveson announced late last year he will not seek re-election. So far, nine other people have officially filed paperwork to run to become Edmonton’s next mayor, including current councillor Mike Nickel and former councillors Kim Krushell and Michael Oshry.

Diana Steele, Cheryll Watson, Augustine Marah, Brian Gregg, Rick Comrie and Adbul Malik Chukwudi have also thrown their hats into the race.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

More to come…

