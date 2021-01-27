Menu

Politics

Former Edmonton councillor Kim Krushell running for mayor in fall election

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:04 pm
Former Edmonton city councillor pictured at the Global Edmonton studio in 2018.
Former Edmonton city councillor pictured at the Global Edmonton studio in 2018. Global News

Former Edmonton city councillor Kim Krushell has announced she is running for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

Krushell made the announcement outside city hall on Wednesday morning.

“I am running to be your next mayor,” she said.

Krushell is a familiar face to Edmontonians, having served as a councillor in Ward 2 for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013.

“I am ready to take on the challenge of leading us toward our collective and promising future,” Krushell said in a message on her campaign website.

“Any vision for Edmonton needs to be rooted in a recognition of our vast potential. My vision is a simple one: it’s about common-sense innovation. It’s about focusing on the things that matter most, right now. It’s about the people who live here.”

Read more: Face of Edmonton’s city council to change with new mayor, councillors come fall election

In 2013, she announced she was taking a break from municipal politics for family reasons.

Edmonton will have a new mayor this October, after current Mayor Don Iveson announced last November he would not seek re-election.

Click to play video 'Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021' Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021 – Nov 23, 2020

So far, two others have thrown their hat into the mayoral race, including current city councillor Mike Nickel and businesswoman Cheryll Watson.

In November, councillor Andrew Knack said he was “still considering it,” but hasn’t officially announced an intention.

The nomination period for those interesting in running for council, mayor or school board trustee is now open.

Read more: Nominations for 2021 Edmonton municipal election now open

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.

More to come…

