Nominations for 2021 Edmonton municipal election now open

If you’re interested in running for the upcoming fall municipal election, nominations are now open.

Monday marked the start of the nomination period for the 2021 Edmonton Election, which will be held on Oct. 18.

Anyone who wishes to run for mayor, city council, or trustee for the Edmonton School Division or Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division must complete the nomination process in order to be considered a candidate.

In order to run in the municipal election, candidates must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of Edmonton for the six consecutive months immediately before nomination day (Sept. 20, 2021) and be a resident of Edmonton on election day.

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

There are two ways to file nomination papers:

In person by appointment only at city hall

Via email/courier

This year’s municipal election will see a new mayor take the reins at Edmonton city hall, after Mayor Don Iveson announced in November he will not seek re-election this coming fall.

2:12 Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021 Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021 – Nov 23, 2020

So far, at least one person has already announced their intention to run for mayor. Businesswoman Cheryll Watson announced her intention to run for Edmonton mayor in October.

Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack told Global News in November he is “still considering it,” but hasn’t officially announced an intention.

For more information on the nomination process, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.