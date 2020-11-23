Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election in 2021

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has announced he will not seek re-election next year.

Iveson made the announcement in a statement Monday morning, saying he had only ever hoped to serve two terms as mayor. He said the decision came after “lots of reflection.”

“It is an incredible honour, and a humbling duty, to serve as your mayor and I am thankful for every day I get to serve our community,” Iveson said.

“With a year remaining, I want to make clear that my singular daily focus is working tirelessly to protect and help Edmontonians impacted by COVID-19 and the economic challenges we face.”

Iveson said there is still considerable work to do with the rest of council’s current term, including:

Delivering a very tough budget with a goal of no tax increase

Supporting and attracting new jobs and investment for our region

Making the most of the economic opportunities that come with an urgent transition to a low carbon future

Tackling systemic racism in our institutions while enhancing community safety and police accountability

Delivering more housing and ending chronic homelessness

Further strengthening metropolitan collaboration with neighbouring municipalities

Iveson admitted not everything will be resolved ahead of next fall’s election.

“Part of the beauty of cities is that they are perpetually unfinished. This complex, ever-evolving work demands thoughtful, compassionate and constructive civic leadership – which is why next fall’s election will be pivotal, and why I feel it’s important to give people who may be considering a run time and notice to make their plans,” Iveson said.

“I will always be grateful to my wife, Sarah, for her encouragement, to my parents and my in-laws for their support, and to my children for their understanding as they’ve had to share their dad with a very demanding public role. Alongside Sarah’s generous leadership and social advocacy in the community, our work has always been about building a better city for the next generation, so that more of our kids and grandkids might choose to stay here and be proud of their hometown.

“There will be a lot of time to reflect in the year ahead, but I want to take this moment to say that it has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve the people of this wonderful and resilient city. Now let’s get back to work.”

Iveson first ran for city council in 2007, when he was elected to serve Ward 10. He has served six years (two terms) on council before being elected mayor in 2013, taking over from former Mayor Stephen Mandel.

Iveson was re-elected to a second term as mayor in 2017.

Edmonton’s next municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

