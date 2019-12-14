Menu

Don Iveson

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will decide by next fall whether he’ll run for another term

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 4:42 pm
Don Iveson sat down with Global News on Saturday, Dec. 14 for a year-end conversation. .
Don Iveson sat down with Global News on Saturday, Dec. 14 for a year-end conversation. .

Don Iveson said Saturday that he is still unsure whether or not he will be vying to stay Edmonton’s mayor for another term.

“I go back and forth on that question, to be quite honest to you,” Iveson said during his year-end conversation with Global News. “This is a very demanding job but it’s also incredibly rewarding.”

Iveson crushed the competition in the 2017 municipal election when he won 72 per cent of the vote.

He first won the mayoral race in 2013 with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Iveson also served two terms on city council prior to becoming mayor.

“Really, the biggest question [for me] will be: have I got a clear sense of four more years of work to do?” said Iveson.

“What does this city need over the four years from 2021 to 2025, and have I got ideas for that?”

Iveson said he should have a definite answer by fall 2020.

Edmonton’s next municipal election is set to take place Oct. 18, 2021.

