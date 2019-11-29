Menu

Canada

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says prime minister open to ideas from western mayors on economic development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 11:02 am
Updated November 29, 2019 11:04 am
Edmonton mayor says ‘very little, if any interest’ in western separation
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, following a meeting with Justin Trudeau on Friday, said there is "very little, if any interest" in Edmonton regarding western separation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson Friday morning, the latest in a series of meetings he’s having with municipal leaders as the Liberals figure out how to make their infrastructure dreams a reality — and respond to western Canadians who feel left out.

Iveson came out saying the prime minister seemed open to ideas from western mayors when it comes to economic development.

READ MORE: Winnipeg MP Jim Carr tasked with ensuring Prairies have a voice in Ottawa

Iveson also says he and other mayors in the West could help facilitate Ottawa’s dealings with western premiers like Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, who lead provinces where the Liberals won zero seats in the October election.

Ahead of the meeting, Trudeau said he and Iveson have spent some time in recent weeks talking about how the federal government can better help people living in Alberta, and that he recognizes people there are feeling “anxiety and real frustration” as a result of ongoing economic struggles.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: After week of challenges, Scheer heads to Conservative heartland of Alberta

Trudeau says he and Iveson have worked together on things like infrastructure, housing and fighting homelessness, but he knows there is more to do.

Iveson, who was also in Ottawa for a gathering of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, also says he expects the Trans Mountain pipeline to be expanded, and that it would help to alleviate concerns in Alberta.

‘The prime minister has assured me personally’: Iveson confident over Trans Mountain pipeline
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauAlberta politicsCanadian PoliticsTrans Mountain PipelineDon IvesonWestern AlienationAlberta infrastructure needsEdmonton infrastructure needsIveson meets with TrudeauTrudeau Iveson meeting
