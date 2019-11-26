Deputy PM Freeland meets with Moe, Fougere in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she is in Saskatchewan to listen after the province sent the Liberals a clear message in the Oct. 21 election. Freeland met with Premier Scott Moe and Mayor Michael Fougere in Regina on Tuesday.

“I’m here to talk to the premier, look for common ground and above all, listen,” Freeland said prior to her meeting with Moe.

Freeland spent Monday in Edmonton, where she met with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as part of her listening tour of the Prairie provinces.

The mayor said Freeland listened more than she spoke, and described Freeland’s job in trying to patch up national unity as a tall order.

“Part of that order is to listen to what people are actually saying and fashion, very quickly, policies that will bring inclusiveness and understanding, Fougere said.

“Their policies, either directly or indirectly, have hurt western Canada in many ways so she must act and be seen to be acting and have substantive changes that will redirect the conversation.”

Fougere met with Freeland first. One of the main points he brought to the table was regional frustration with climate change policy, and he discussed the need to find a compromise between the provincial and federal stance.

“Taxing carbon, the large emitters, maybe that’s a way to change behaviours and also to invest in new technology as well. So I thought maybe there’s a way to find some way of compromise on there that meets both the federal objectives and provincial objectives as well,” Fougere said.

Saskatchewan’s climate plan heavily touts technological investment as the best way to address climate change, but it does include pricing mechanisms for heavy industrial emissions.

Moe will be speaking with the media at the conclusion of his meeting with Freeland.

This is the second conversation between Moe and Freeland within a week. The two spoke on the phone shortly after she was appointed deputy prime minister and intergovernmental affairs minister during Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle.

Most of that conversation revolved around the CN Rail strike, according to Freeland. Now that a tentative deal has been reached, both Freeland and Moe said it is important to get trains moving again so Saskatchewan products can get to market.

