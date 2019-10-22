Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looking for immediate action from Justin Trudeau

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 1:11 pm
Sask. Premier Scott Moe said Monday night's election results showed the sense of frustration and alienation in the province is greater than it has ever been.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe said Monday night's election results showed the sense of frustration and alienation in the province is greater than it has ever been. Files / Global News

Following Monday night’s election where Conservatives took a stranglehold in the western provinces, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking for immediate action from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Conservatives won 14 of 14 seats in the province, while winning 33 of 34 seats in Alberta. Moe said the results show that Saskatchewan’s “sense of frustration and alienation” is at an all-time high.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan goes blue, Conservatives take all 14 ridings

In Monday night’s speech, Trudeau said to both provinces, “I’ve heard your frustration. I want to be there to support you.”

Moe said those are “nice words,” but listed three things he would like to see happen right away from the prime minister.

First, cancel the carbon tax. Second, to negotiate a more “fair” equalization formula for both provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Tory blue wave sweeps Alberta, Saskatchewan, bringing challenges with Liberal minority

And third, he wants more pipelines, ensuring Saskatchewan and Alberta can get their exports to International markets.

With no Liberal riding in either province, Saskatchewan and Alberta have no federal representation.

Moe said he is willing to meet with Trudeau at any time to discuss the issues at hand and his recommendations.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019SaskatchewanSask Politicscanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Election CanadaScott Moe
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.