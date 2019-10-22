Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looking for immediate action from Justin Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Following Monday night’s election where Conservatives took a stranglehold in the western provinces, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking for immediate action from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Conservatives won 14 of 14 seats in the province, while winning 33 of 34 seats in Alberta. Moe said the results show that Saskatchewan’s “sense of frustration and alienation” is at an all-time high.

In Monday night’s speech, Trudeau said to both provinces, “I’ve heard your frustration. I want to be there to support you.”

Moe said those are “nice words,” but listed three things he would like to see happen right away from the prime minister.

First, cancel the carbon tax. Second, to negotiate a more “fair” equalization formula for both provinces.

And third, he wants more pipelines, ensuring Saskatchewan and Alberta can get their exports to International markets.

With no Liberal riding in either province, Saskatchewan and Alberta have no federal representation.

Moe said he is willing to meet with Trudeau at any time to discuss the issues at hand and his recommendations.