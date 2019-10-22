Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Saskatchewan goes blue, Conservatives take all 14 ridings

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:05 am
Updated October 22, 2019 1:26 am
Saskatchewan’s lone Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale, was defeated in Regina-Wascana.
Saskatchewan’s lone Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale, was defeated in Regina-Wascana. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is a sea of blue after the Conservatives swept all the ridings in the 2019 federal election.

The party took all 14 seats in the province, after winning 11 of 14 in 2015.

Saskatchewan's lone Liberal MP, Ralph Goodale, was defeated in Regina-Wascana.

Conservative Michael Kram beat Goodale, who has represented the riding for 26 years.

The NDP, who had made in-roads in the province when it won two seats in 2015, lost both in 2019.

Incumbent Georgina Jolibois, who won Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River for the NDP in a close race, was defeated by Gary Vidal.

Vidal is the former mayor of Meadow Lake, a position he held from September 2011 until he stepped down in March 2019.

Sherri Benson, the co-deputy leader of the NDP, also lost her seat in Saskatoon West. Benson was defeated by Brad Redekopp.

Federal Election 2019: Sheri Benson on her campaign and what’s changed since last election

Two other new faces were elected in the province — both former members of the ruling Saskatchewan Party.

Former legislature Speaker Corey Tocher won in Saskatoon-University, while Warren Steinley won in Regina-Lewvan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaConservativescanada election 2019Election CanadaRalph GoodaleGeorgina JoliboisSaskatoon WestDesnethé-Missinippi-Churchill RiverRegina WascanaMichael KramBrad RedekoppGary Vidal
