Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Ontario Premier Ford Friday in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 6:07 am
Updated November 22, 2019 6:09 am
Canada Election 2019: Trudeau confident he can work with provinces following election
WATCH ABOVE: Despite attacking several Premiers including Jason Kenney and Doug Ford during the election campaign, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau told reporters Friday he’s confident he can work with the Premiers across the country if elected. (Oct 18, 2019)

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa today.

The sit-down between the pair will be the latest in a series of in-person talks Trudeau is having with provincial leaders after receiving a minority mandate last month.

Trudeau frequently warned voters during the federal election against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer by trying to tie him to Ford, whose popularity has been sinking in recent polls.

READ MORE: Doug Ford to meet with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Friday

Ford said Thursday that he will bring a collaborative message to the meeting, despite the frequent attacks the prime minister launched against him during the federal election campaign.

Ford says he is eager to work with the federal government on a number of files including health care and public transit.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau has already met with leaders including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

Federal Election 2019: Doug Ford jokes he thinks Trudeau ‘loves me’ based on number of mentions on campaign
Federal Election 2019: Doug Ford jokes he thinks Trudeau ‘loves me’ based on number of mentions on campaign
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauOntarioDoug FordOntario politicsAndrew ScheerPrime Minister Justin TrudeautrudeauOntario governmentFederal GovernmentFord governmentpc governmentOntario Premier Doug FordPM Trudeau
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.