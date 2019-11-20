Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg MP Jim Carr tasked with ensuring Prairies have a voice in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 2:31 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:35 pm
Trudeau reveals Cabinet amid growing frustration in Western Canada
WATCH: Justin Trudeau and his minority government is now revealing who will be sitting around the cabinet table. The prime minister must address growing frustration in the west and demand from Canadians to address climate change. Kendra Slugoski reports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carved out a new role in his government Wednesday designed to ensure voices on the Prairies are heard in Ottawa.

Former cabinet minister Jim Carr, who represents a Winnipeg riding, has been named as Trudeau’s “special representative” for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils major cabinet changes with Freeland as deputy PM, new ministers for diversity, middle class

The move follows the Liberals’ complete shutout in two of those three provinces in last month’s election, raising questions about how concerns there would be championed around the cabinet table.

Senator Doug Black talks about minority government, lack of Liberal representative in Alberta
Senator Doug Black talks about minority government, lack of Liberal representative in Alberta

Carr formerly served as both natural resources minister and minister for international trade diversification, two portfolios exceptionally top of mind in the Prairies given ongoing struggles in the energy sector and trade challenges.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney took to social media to congratulate those sworn in Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government of Alberta hopes to find common ground with the federal government to create jobs and growth, in part through responsible resource development, and to ensure fairness in the Canadian federation,” he tweeted.

“In particular, I look forward to working with Jim Carr in his new role as special representative for the Prairies.”

READ MORE: Separatist talk renews in Alberta following Justin Trudeau Liberal victory

Shortly after the election he was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, raising questions about his ability to keep playing a major role in Trudeau’s cabinet.

His appointment came as part of a broad cabinet shuffle for the Liberal government that also included naming Chrystia Freeland the deputy prime minister and intergovernmental affairs minister.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauAlberta politicsCanadian PoliticsJim CarrWestern AlienationwexitLiberal CabinetFederal CabinetTrudeau cabinetJustin Trudeau cabinetWinnipeg MP Jim CarrPrairie voice in OttawaPrairies representativeSpecial representative to the Prairies
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.