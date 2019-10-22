Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton Strathcona continues NDP support, votes in Heather McPherson

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 12:42 am
Updated October 22, 2019 12:51 am
Heather McPherson was elected to represent Edmonton Strathcona on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Heather McPherson was elected to represent Edmonton Strathcona on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. NDP / handout

The sole riding in Alberta that didn’t vote Conservative in Monday’s federal election was Edmonton Strathcona, which remained NDP, despite the retirement of three-term MP Linda Duncan.

NDP candidate Heather McPherson was voted in, beating Conservative candidate Sam Lilly by nearly 3,500 votes (with 73 per cent of polls reporting).

“​We did it! We held the seat,” McPherson said to a crowd of supporters Monday night.

This marks the fourth consecutive term Edmonton Strathcona has had an NDP Member of Parliament.

READ MORE: Candidates make final push for votes in Edmonton Strathcona riding

Duncan had served as MP for the central Edmonton riding for 11 years.

During her acceptance speech, McPherson promised “to protect our climate and protect Albertans.”

McPherson also thanked Duncan “for turning this into an orange riding 11 years ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to dissolution, Alberta had four Liberal ridings. On Oct. 21, three of them turned Conservative blue.

READ MORE: Conservative James Cumming wins Edmonton Centre, defeating Liberal Randy Boissonnault

McPherson admitted that being the only non-Conservative MP in Alberta could present challenges.

“We need to have a diversity of voices,” McPherson said. “It’s a mistake to not have people fighting for Albertans at all of the tables. I think we really need to think about who we send to Ottawa.”

“I’m delighted that I can go and fight at the NDP table, but I do wish there was more diversity that we brought forward in Alberta.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Conservative Tim Uppal wins Edmonton Mill Woods seat, booting Liberal Amarjeet Sohi

McPherson was most recently the executive director of the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation.

–with files from Fletcher Kent and Kirby Bourne

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
NDPFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaLinda DuncanHeather McPhersonEdmonton Stratchona
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.