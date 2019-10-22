Conservative James Cumming wins Edmonton Centre, defeating Liberal Randy Boissonnault

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault lost his seat in Edmonton Centre to Conservative James Cumming in Monday night’s federal election.

In 2015, Boissonnault won the riding by 1,199 votes. Cumming, who also ran in the last federal election, placed second.

“So this is what it feels like! It feels good,” Cumming said at his headquarters on Monday. “I am so honoured… This happened because we have an incredible team, an unbelievable group of people.

Cumming is the former president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. He campaigned with a focus on creating jobs and attracting investment.

“I made a few promises when I said I’d run for office and I will maintain those promises. I am here to represent all the constituents of Edmonton Centre. I’ll do that with all my heart and I can assure you I will stand up for everybody in this riding, not just the conservatives, but everybody in this riding that deserves our support.

“There’s going to be a lot of work to do and I promise to fulfill that task.”

For nine years before Boissonnault won, the Edmonton Centre riding was a Conservative one — represented by Laurie Hawn. In 2004, Liberal Anne McLellan held the riding.

Boissonnault, the first openly-gay MP from Alberta, served as the special adviser to the prime minister on LBGTQ2 issues.

As of 10 p.m. MT, all but one Alberta riding had been declared as wins for the Conservatives. The remaining riding – Edmonton Strathcona – was a tight race between the NDP and Conservative candidate.

In his speech, Cumming vowed to maintain his integrity.

He also acknowledged his opponent, saying public service is not an easy job.

“I think we should give a round of applause for all of those who entered into this race, who competed, competed hard, and Randy Boissonnault for his four years of service. Let’s give them a huge round of applause,” Cumming said.

“Let’s make the next four years working on things that bring us together, that don’t pull us apart,” he said. “Let’s get Alberta working again.”

