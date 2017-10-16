Don Iveson re-elected as Edmonton mayor

Don Iveson will represent Edmonton for another four years after being re-elected on Monday night.

With his wife, Sarah Chan, by his side, Iveson made his way to the stage at the Matrix Hotel Monday night to make his victory speech.

“For us, it has always started with family, with Sarah as my most important supporter. Thank you, love you,” he said, also thanking his children and the rest of his family.

Iveson started by taking a look back on the first time he ran for city council, 10 years ago.

“That night, 10 years ago, we had a hard time fathoming the amount of faith our fellow citizens had put in me,” he said. “Today — 10 years, three elections later — I am happy to report that that feeling of responsibility and of humility and even awe has not diminished for us, not even a little bit.”

The 13-way race for mayor was perhaps better known as the race that wasn’t. Ahead of the vote, political watchers were vocal about a lack of a serious challenger to Iveson, who first won the mayor’s seat in 2013.

A poll released on Friday suggested Iveson would “easily” win the mayoral race.

In 2013, Iveson won the mayoral race with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Iveson served two terms on city council prior to his first term as mayor.

Iveson said he will spend Tuesday morning with his family and speak to the media in the afternoon.