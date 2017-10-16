Edmonton election 2017

Politics
October 16, 2017 11:05 pm
Updated: October 16, 2017 11:39 pm

Don Iveson re-elected as Edmonton mayor

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Don Iveson re-elected mayor of Edmonton. Iveson speaks to supporters at the Matrix Hotel Monday night.

Don Iveson will represent Edmonton for another four years after being re-elected on Monday night.

WATCH LIVE: 2017 Edmonton election results

With his wife, Sarah Chan, by his side, Iveson made his way to the stage at the Matrix Hotel Monday night to make his victory speech.

“For us, it has always started with family, with Sarah as my most important supporter. Thank you, love you,” he said, also thanking his children and the rest of his family.

Iveson started by taking a look back on the first time he ran for city council, 10 years ago.

“That night, 10 years ago, we had a hard time fathoming the amount of faith our fellow citizens had put in me,” he said. “Today — 10 years, three elections later — I am happy to report that that feeling of responsibility and of humility and even awe has not diminished for us, not even a little bit.”

Watch below: Global News declares Don Iveson re-elected as mayor of Edmonton 

The 13-way race for mayor was perhaps better known as the race that wasn’t. Ahead of the vote, political watchers were vocal about a lack of a serious challenger to Iveson, who first won the mayor’s seat in 2013.

A poll released on Friday suggested Iveson would “easily” win the mayoral race.

In 2013, Iveson won the mayoral race with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Iveson served two terms on city council prior to his first term as mayor.

Iveson said he will spend Tuesday morning with his family and speak to the media in the afternoon.

