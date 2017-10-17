Edmonton Election 2017: Social media reactions for the win
Voter turnout might have been on the low side, but there were highs to be found on social media during and after the Edmonton civic election on Monday.
Don Iveson won a second term as mayor, according to preliminary results, and took the stage with his wife for a happy acceptance speech.
Their embrace had Twitter aflutter as did some Edmonton voters’ experiences at the polls.
Here’s a look at the best #yegvote social media reactions:
According to Twitter Canada, there were 8,200 tweets over the course of 24 hours about the Edmonton election.
Iveson picked up 350 new Twitter followers in the last 48 hours.
In addition to votes cast at stations in the wards, advance voting was available at post-secondary schools and about 70 senior accommodation facilities across the city.
On Monday, Edmonton Elections went to hospitals to offer the vote there.
As of Monday at 10:30 p.m., Edmonton Elections estimated 185,283 ballots were cast.
That translates to 30 per cent voter turnout. The numbers are not complete yet.
Meanwhile, there were reports of stations in Calgary running out of ballots and huge lines of voters.
