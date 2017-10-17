Edmonton Election 2017: Social media reactions for the win

Voter turnout might have been on the low side, but there were highs to be found on social media during and after the Edmonton civic election on Monday.

READ MORE: Don Iveson re-elected as Edmonton mayor

Don Iveson won a second term as mayor, according to preliminary results, and took the stage with his wife for a happy acceptance speech.

Their embrace had Twitter aflutter as did some Edmonton voters’ experiences at the polls.

Here’s a look at the best #yegvote social media reactions:

According to Twitter Canada, there were 8,200 tweets over the course of 24 hours about the Edmonton election.

Iveson picked up 350 new Twitter followers in the last 48 hours.

I think it's adorable that no one's had the chance to tell @donivesonthat he still has a bit of victory kiss lipstick on his face. #yegvote — Randy Brososky (@Randwulven) October 17, 2017

NEWS – Edmonton Elections urges citizens to get out and vote #yegvote https://t.co/NEOcNZmIfy — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 16, 2017

Relax, Edmonton. The rest of the voters are just waiting for the train to cross on 50th street, then they’ll go vote. #yeg #yegvote — Bryan (@iBry83) October 16, 2017

Vote! (If you don't, something crazy might happen. Maybe the new council gives a billionaire a taxpayer-funded arena or something.) #yegvote — Ryan Cormier (@el_cormier) October 16, 2017

Took my two kids to #yegvote. They learned about democracy and I learned about anarchy when one of them lost their future voter sticker. — Roxana (@RoxyW89) October 17, 2017

*plots logistics of moving TV to bathroom so I can watch #yegvote while bathing child* "Can't you just skip your tub and story tonight?" — Patti Marcellus (@PattiMar13) October 17, 2017

Just earned the right to complain for four more years. 👍🏻 #yegvote pic.twitter.com/WAhE6KQjrh — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) October 16, 2017

Good luck #yegvote candidates! Be proud of your work.Tomorrow, make sure to remove your signs with the same gusto you used to put them out. — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) October 16, 2017

In addition to votes cast at stations in the wards, advance voting was available at post-secondary schools and about 70 senior accommodation facilities across the city.

FULL COVERAGE: 2017 Edmonton Election results

On Monday, Edmonton Elections went to hospitals to offer the vote there.

As of Monday at 10:30 p.m., Edmonton Elections estimated 185,283 ballots were cast.

That translates to 30 per cent voter turnout. The numbers are not complete yet.

READ MORE: ‘This is your city,’ Edmonton Election officials urge people to vote

Meanwhile, there were reports of stations in Calgary running out of ballots and huge lines of voters.

I wonder if we'd get higher voter turnout if the voting stations looked more like Survivor's tribal council. #yegvote — Marty Chan (@Marty_Chan) October 16, 2017

Voting with my 5yo, she asks, "I wonder who's going to be the trump?" 😂😂 #yeg #yegvote — Katie (@gomhar) October 17, 2017

My fave part of #yegvote at Hazeldean school is all the good dogs waiting so patiently outside. — Vanessa Grabia (@vgrabia) October 17, 2017