WATCH LIVE: 2017 Edmonton election results

Edmontonians head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 16 to vote in the 2017 Edmonton election and Global News will have coverage beginning as soon as the polls close.

Global News will have extensive live coverage on multiple platforms — radio, online and social media — in order to bring you the results as soon as they come in.

Online election coverage at 8 p.m. on Globalnews.ca/Edmonton

Global News will livestream a 90-minute election special online, starting when the polls close at 8 p.m. The election special will also be streamed live on Global Edmonton’s Facebook page, 630 CHED’s Facebook page and iNews 880’s Facebook page.

Global Edmonton anchors Gord Steinke and Carole Anne Devaney will host the coverage. Reporter Fletcher Kent will be in studio to bring viewers the latest on the results.

The coverage will also include live reports from reporters in the field.

Vinesh Pratap will be live from mayoral candidate Don Iveson’s campaign headquarters.

Quinn Ohler will be live from Ward 9, where council will see a new face.

Kim Smith will be live from Ward 5, where a new councillor will be elected.

Sarah Kraus will be live from Ward 4, where council will also see a new face.

The 90-minute election special will also include analysis from an expert panel, including outgoing City Councillor Ed Gibbons, interVivos president Zohreh Saher and 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen.

Online producer Emily Mertz will have updates on what’s trending on social media while the results trickle in.

Special guests J’Lyn Nye and Andrew Grose will also make appearances in the newscast, live from the 630 CHED radio station.

Social media

If you’re using social media as your second screen on election night, be sure to check out Global Edmonton’s coverage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Television

Global News will provide updates during the commercials of your regularly scheduled programming on television on election night. Stay tuned for a special election wrap-up edition of Global News at 11 with Nancy Carlson.

Radio

The online newscast will be simulcast on Corus Radio station 630 CHED. A radio election show will follow the Global News coverage on 630 CHED from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Find results in your Edmonton ward here.

Find results for your region, outside Edmonton, here.