What does it cost to run an election for Edmonton city council? It depends

Public disclosure documents were released by the City of Edmonton on Tuesday and they show the cost to successfully campaign for city council was wide and varied.

The cost ranges anywhere from $17,000 at the low end for Jon Dziadyk in Ward 3, to $95,000 as budgeted by both Sarah Hamilton in Ward 5 and Tim Cartmell in Ward 9. Aaron Paquette in Ward 4 found some middle ground at $58,000.

Dziadyk’s win is contrasted by the nearly $120,000 budgeted by defeated councillor Dave Loken.

Mayor Don Iveson beat a dozen other campaigners, with a budget of roughly $400,000. The second term mayor had numerous donations of $5,000 from individuals and corporations offering both cash and in-kind services. According to the rules, $5,000 is the maximum donation allowed.

The next closest in that race, was Fahad Mughal at $22,793. Four other candidates were in the single thousands or lower. Those were the ones who filed disclosure statements.

Seven candidates self-funded their campaigns. They’re not required to show contributions.

All municipal election candidates are required to file either a Campaign Disclosure Statement and Financial Statement or Self Funded Campaign Voluntary Disclosure Statement.

Two candidates, Mimi Williams and Heather Workman did not file documentation, according to the city website.