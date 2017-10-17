Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 17 2017 1:10am
02:33

Edmonton election 2017: Tim Cartmell wins in Ward 9

Edmonton’s Ward 9 was wide open on Monday night as longtime councillor Bryan Anderson was not seeking re-election. Tim Cartmell will now represent the ward. Quinn Ohler reports.

