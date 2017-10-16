Edmonton Election 2017: Voter turnout down to start election day

By late Monday morning, the voter turnout for Edmonton’s civic election was below the pace set at the same time during the last election.

By 11 a.m., 15,758 votes were cast, with 140 of 189 Election Day voting stations reporting voter turnout.

The highest turnout as of 11 a.m. on Monday was in Ward 8 with 2,118 votes and the lowest turnout was in Ward 12 with 821 votes.

Mayor Don Iveson was one of the Edmontonians who cast a vote on Monday morning. Iveson has been considered the front runner in the mayoral race throughout the campaign, but the candidate said he wasn’t taking anything for granted.

“We’ll see what happens with the results. We assume nothing. I wrote two speeches for tonight, I’ll be happy to give either one of them based on the 10 years I’ve put in at city hall,” Iveson said.

“If I’m given the opportunity to serve for four more years, I have a clear sense of what I want to do, where I want to lead the city, working with a new city council.”

At the same time during the 2013 election, there were a total of 18,170 votes cast, with two-thirds of voting stations reporting turnout.

Edmonton’s total voter turnout was 34.5 per cent during the 2013 election.

The city said it will provide updated voter turnout numbers at 4:45 p.m. MT on Monday.