Edmonton Election 2017: Advance voting numbers picking up steam

Despite a slow start, Edmonton Elections says advance voting numbers are starting to rise.

“We’re pleased to see our numbers have picked up quite a bit this week, said Iain MacLean, the city’s director of elections. “It’s been more than last week. We are sitting at about 17,000 people. That is just the advance voting opportunities. That doesn’t include our senior accommodation facilities or the student vote that we had this week.”

Friday is the last day that advance voting stations are open. Registered voters can cast their ballot until 7 p.m. The city expects to share updated advance voting numbers by 9 p.m.

“Monday, it started to pick up,” MacLean said. “Yesterday was our biggest day by far. We had about 3,500 people come and vote.

“The last election, we had approximately 23,000 people vote in advance voting… We’re expecting it to be around the same, maybe a little bit more [this year], than in 2013.”

Advance voting stations will not be open over the weekend. Election Day is Monday, Oct. 16 and polls are open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. As long as you arrive at a polling station before 8 p.m., you are guaranteed an opportunity to cast your ballot.

During the first six days of advance voting in Edmonton, 8,495 votes were cast, including 1,254 on Thanksgiving Monday.

To compare, Calgary saw more people cast their ballots on the first day of advance polls, with 9,670 taking advantage of the early voting opportunity.

Calgary also offered drive-thru voting this year, which is something Edmonton will consider for the next municipal election, in 2021.

As part of advance voting options, Edmonton Elections went to about 70 senior facilities over the last two weeks, which was much more than in 2013.

“We had a lot of positive comments from people thanking us for going out to those voting stations,” MacLean said.

“It is more teams on the ground, more teams going out across the city, but it’s great to give the opportunity to vote.”

On Monday, Edmonton Elections will be going to hospitals to offer the vote there.

Edmontonians can use the Where to Vote online tool to find their voting station, hours of operation and candidate list. You must bring photo ID with you.