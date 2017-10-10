Edmonton election 2017: Advance voting numbers down
The numbers indicate enthusiasm isn’t particularly high in the lead up to Edmonton’s municipal election.
During the first six days of advance voting, 8,495 votes were cast, including 1,254 on Thanksgiving Monday.
During the last municipal election in 2013, 8,438 citizens cast a ballot over the first days of advance voting and voting stations weren’t open on Thanksgiving.
“Edmonton Elections decided to try out holiday Monday voting this year as a new convenience for voters and the feedback has been positive,” elections director Iain MacLean said.
Advance voting runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.
“There are a number of voting opportunities still available, including four more days of advance voting. We encourage every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote.”
Edmontonians can use the Where to Vote online tool to find their voting station, hours of operation and candidate list.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.