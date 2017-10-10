Edmonton election 2017

2017 Edmonton election
October 10, 2017

Edmonton election 2017: Advance voting numbers down

By Web Producer  Global News

An advance voting station in south Edmonton Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Global News
The numbers indicate enthusiasm isn’t particularly high in the lead up to Edmonton’s municipal election.

During the first six days of advance voting, 8,495 votes were cast, including 1,254 on Thanksgiving Monday.

During the last municipal election in 2013, 8,438 citizens cast a ballot over the first days of advance voting and voting stations weren’t open on Thanksgiving.

“Edmonton Elections decided to try out holiday Monday voting this year as a new convenience for voters and the feedback has been positive,” elections director Iain MacLean said.

Advance voting runs until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

“There are a number of voting opportunities still available, including four more days of advance voting. We encourage every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote.”

Edmontonians can use the Where to Vote online tool to find their voting station, hours of operation and candidate list.

Global News