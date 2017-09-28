Edmonton Election 2017: Where and how to vote

The city says Edmontonians should receive a notice in the mail next week, explaining where they can vote in the Oct. 16 municipal election.

These notices advise voters of where to vote during the advance vote and on election day. They also have accessibility information about these locations, voter eligibility requirements and tell voters where to find the list of candidates running for election.

The information on the notices should be shared with all eligible voters in the home. If possible, bring the notice with you to the voting station. You’ll also need a piece of authorized identification that confirms both your name and residential address.

There is also a Where To Vote tool online where you can find your voting location.

Enter your address to confirm the voting stations and candidate list for your ward. Check the tool immediately before voting as voting stations are subject to change. The city suggests using this tool if a Where to Vote notice does not arrive at your home.

If you live in Ward 9, some voters might receive a notice that indicates their voting station is Donald R. Getty School. However, due to ongoing construction, the city moved this station to Chappelle Garden Residents Association.

Ward boundaries have been updated for the 2017 election and voters in civic wards 9 and 12 may be impacted. Use the online tool to confirm the ward you reside in and your voting stations.

Advance voting starts next week and runs for 10 continuous days: Oct. 4-13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.