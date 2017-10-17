Veteran Edmonton councillor Dave Loken loses in Ward 3 upset

Many political analysts weren’t expecting any major surprises in Edmonton’s 2017 municipal election but two-term councillor Dave Loken lost to political upstart Jon Dziadyk in a stunning upset in Ward 3 on Monday night.

Unofficial results showed that with 18 of 19 polls reporting, Dziadyk had captured 4,117 votes while Loken had 3,596.

In June, Loken called for a report outlining what’s needed to construct a bridge connecting Blatchford to the rest of north Edmonton over the Yellowhead Trail and CN yards to help save his constituents time getting to more central parts of the city.

READ MORE: Esslinger, Loken formally put express bus route to northwest Edmonton on agenda

First elected to city council in 2010, Loken spent time serving on a number of committees. Before the 2017 election campaign, he sat on the Urban Planning Committee and the Audit Committee. He was also co-chair of the Traffic Safety Council Initiative

On his campaign website, Loken professed himself an advocate for building Edmonton on “the principles of smart urban design, expansion of the current transit system, and investing in neighbourhoods to insure that citizens at all stages of life have quality infrastructure and a safe community to live in.”

In August, a fellow Ward 3 candidate alleged he was assaulted by Loken at a youth event in Castle Downs Park. Loken denied the allegations and police ended their investigation without laying any charges.