Nominations open for upcoming Calgary municipal election

Calgary’s civic election is officially underway following the opening of the nomination period on Monday.

The general election is due to happen on Monday, Oct. 18.

People looking to run as school board trustee, councillor or mayor must have appropriate papers filed with Elections Calgary by noon on Sept. 20.

Submitting papers will look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person submissions must be done by appointment with a limit of two, symptom-free and masked individuals — the candidate and one other person.

Papers can also be sent in by mail or courier, or at the secure 24-hour lock box at the Municipal Building at 801 – 3 Street S.E.

With the Election a year away, I wanted to let everyone know that I will be seeking another term to represent the amazing residents of #Ward4 at City Hall. I will be working hard to once again earn the trust of residents and be their voice at #yyccc #yyc #ableg #yycvotes2021 — Sean Chu (@seanchucalgary) October 20, 2020

A number of incumbent councillors announced on social media their intentions to run for another term in office.

On Oct. 20, Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu tweeted his intention to run for that ward again.

Sunday, Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart said she intends to be “the first in line” to submit her nomination papers.

On Monday, January 4th, 2021, I will be the first in line

at 0830hrs to submit my official Nomination Papers to seek re-election on October 18th, 2021. https://t.co/80FXfdWheN View the media statement here: https://t.co/ulC447tyOP #yyc #yyccc #ward13 — Di Colley-Urquhart (@BigRedyyc) January 3, 2021

And on Sep. 20, Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas announced his plans to run for mayor.

In June 2020, Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating said he was not going to seek re-election and in October 2020, former Ward 10 Coun. Ray Jones tendered his resignation from council following a 27-year career.

The upcoming election season will likely look different with an increased donation allowance for third-party advertisers (TPAs) following changes to the Local Authorities Election Act. Registered TPAs can put up election advertising between May 1 and election day that promotes or opposes candidates, including addressing issues associated with candidates.

According to the Elections Calgary website, TPA advertising does not include:

an editorial, debate, speech, interview, column, letter, commentary or news,

the distribution of a book, or the promotion of the sale of a book, for no less than its commercial value, if the book was planned to be made available to the public regardless of whether there was to be an election,

a document or communication by a corporation or a group to its members, employees or shareholders,

a transmission by an individual, corporation or group, on a non-commercial basis on the Internet, of the political views of that individual, corporation or group,

the making of telephone calls to electors only to encourage them to vote,

advertising by the local jurisdiction in any form, or

the transmission to the public in a local jurisdiction that is not a local jurisdiction for which the advertising message was intended and in which there is no candidate and no vote on a question or bylaw to which the transmission relates.