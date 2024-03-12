Menu

Politics

Is Calgary’s ward system effective? City council wants to know

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Calgary City Council meets on September 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary City Council wants to know if the city's ward system is providing residents with effective representation. Global News
Calgarians are being invited to share their thoughts on whether the city’s ward system is providing residents with effective representation on council.

The request for input is part of a larger review being conducted by the City of Calgary’s Ward Boundary Commission.

The review, as directed by Calgary City Council in June 2023, won’t result in a change in the number of wards or council members and is not aimed at soliciting feedback on individual council members.

Instead, the commission wants input on how Calgarians want to be represented by council, the role of council, effectiveness of the system and what it could look like in the future.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Among the activities it wants feedback on are how council communicates with constituents, the resolution process for local issues and how council advocates with other levels of government.

City residents can find out more information and provide feedback through an online survey.

The commission will also be setting up pop-up locations in various communities across the city in March and April to collect feedback and provide more information about its work.

The commission will use the feedback to make recommendations when it reports back to council in September 2024.

More on Politics
