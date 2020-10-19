Calgary councillor Ray Jones resigns citing health concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Calgary councillor Ray Jones announced his retirement on Monday, citing health concerns.

In a letter to city manager and chief administrative officer David Duckwort​h dated Oct. 19, Jones says his retirement will be effective at the end of the day.

Jones offered his help during the “transitional time” and said he will miss his colleagues and city staff

“The city of Calgary is a great place to live and work; council and city staff make a difference in the lives of Calgarians daily, and I am so proud of you all,” he stated.

Jones said his office staff have agreed to stay on and serve Ward 10 until a new councillor has taken over after the next election in October 2021.

Jones was the board president for the Rundle Community Association for eight years before entering municipal politics in 1993 when he was elected as the alderman for Ward 5.

Ward boundaries were changed heading into the 2017 municipal election, so when Jones ran for re-election he was elected in Ward 10.

He won, marking his ninth term as a city councillor.