Edmonton businessman, former councillor Michael Oshry running for mayor

Send this page to someone via email

After a break from serving a term on Edmonton city council, Michael Oshry wants a seat at the table again — but this time as mayor.

The Edmonton businessman announced Thursday afternoon he has filed his mayoral nomination forms at city hall.

“Today I dropped off completed nomination papers, making me an eligible candidate in Edmonton’s upcoming mayoral election,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Oshry previously served as councillor of Ward 5 in west Edmonton — which is currently represented by Sarah Hamilton — from 2013 to 2017. He said his four years on council provided insight into the inner workings of municipal government.

Story continues below advertisement

He did not run for re-election and at the time said there wasn’t one specific reason to not run again, but that he never intended to make serving on council a long-term career.

He did consider a run at the Progressive Conservative party leadership in 2016 — which was later secured by Jason Kenney — but in the end did not pursue it.

1:53 Outgoing Edmonton councillor weighs in on future of city Outgoing Edmonton councillor weighs in on future of city – Oct 5, 2017

On Thursday, Oshry stated he has been putting together the structure of a campaign and formalized the effort Thursday in an effort to “take steps towards bringing new leadership to city hall.”

“This is just the beginning, but I do want to say that there is no question that our next mayor will be challenged to lead at a crucial time — we have not encountered this level of uncertainty in a generation — and so many people in our city are feeling it.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Oshry was not available for comment Thursday evening, referring to the statement posted to Twitter about an official campaign launch coming later.

OK, so this is happening. I brought my Mayoral nomination forms into City Hall this afternoon. Official launch to come later. See you out there. #yegcc pic.twitter.com/havbtW28kV — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) February 11, 2021

“There will be much more to be said in the coming weeks and months and I will provide an update to media and Edmontonians on plans for my campaign in the future.”

Edmonton will have a new mayor this October, after current Mayor Don Iveson announced last November he would not seek re-election.

Oshry is the fourth person to throw their hat into the mayoral race, joining former councillor Kim Krushell — who served as a councillor in Ward 2 for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 — as well as current city councillor Mike Nickel and businesswoman Cheryll Watson.

Story continues below advertisement

The nomination period for those interesting in running for council, mayor or school board trustee is open.

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.