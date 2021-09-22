Calgary city council to consider COVID-19 vaccine verification bylaw Wednesday

Calgary city council will be having a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss a proof of COVID-19 vaccination bylaw, among other fourth wave pandemic measures.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told Global News on Tuesday the meeting is “to talk about how we can step in and help businesses and individuals in ways that the province has not.”

The mayor added the city has already set an initiative in motion: a “vaccine outreach program.”

“We started it yesterday and we will continue over the next few weeks to really get to people in the most convenient possible places to help them get their vaccines quickly.”

City officials have also been considering how to implement proof of vaccination for some city facilities, like rec centres.

On Tuesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed why youth sport and recreation activities are outside of the province’s restrictions exemption program (REP), stressing their importance to the health and wellbeing of youth. Hinshaw said facilities serving both youth and adults have the ability to set rules that exceed her orders, requiring proof of vaccination.

“At the same time, I encourage facility operators to consider what opportunities you have to allow all youth under 18 to use your facilities whenever possible with other COVID precautions in place,” Hinshaw said.

Council’s meeting comes days after a meeting of the business advisory committee, who directed city officials to provide council with information on “what would be required in an enforceable municipal vaccine verification bylaw and an implementation timeline, with the intent that such a bylaw be implemented as soon as possible.”

That committee meeting on Sept. 17 had representatives from restaurants, shopping centres, arts industries and business improvement areas all talk about the frustrations businesses are running into when trying to implement and enforce the REP.

One request was for the city to design signage akin to mask signage for businesses and venues to print out and post at their doors, notifying prospective patrons of their participation in the REP. The committee asked city administration to design those signs.

The committee also approved access to the Calgary COVID Business Support Program for businesses looking to implement the REP.

City council begins its meeting at 1 p.m.

–More to come.