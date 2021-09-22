SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Regulatory group warns several Alberta doctors about sharing COVID-19 misinformation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 2:07 pm
WATCH (Sept. 9): Amid another wave of COVID-19, influencers are getting catapulted into social media stardom over their controversial stance on the virus. Noor Ibrahim takes a look at whether to approach - or not approach - those individuals – Sep 9, 2021

A group that oversees the practice of medicine in Alberta says it has told at least seven doctors who were spreading misinformation about COVID-19 that their behaviour was unprofessional.

Scott McLeod, registrar with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, says the regulator has also spoken to doctors who gave into pressure from patients wanting an exemption letter– not grounded in clinical evidence — to avoid having to wear masks or vaccinations.

Read more: Behind the tweets: Edmonton doctors gain social media following amid COVID-19 pandemic

McLeod says the college is to publish a letter this week addressed to physicians and the public to reiterate its support for vaccines and public health restrictions put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation – Sep 10, 2021

The college says the doctors who were warned had been spreading misinformation on social media platforms or elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton amends COVID-19 mask bylaw to clarify rules for performances, worship settings

McLeod says it’s disappointing to see that type of behaviour and noted it has a significant effect because doctors have a powerful voice in society.

He adds the number of doctors painting a false narrative in the province is unprecedented.

McLeod says if doctors don’t stick to basic science that outlines how to protect people during a pandemic, the public and other physicians can file an official complaint with the college.

Are you exempt from Alberta’s COVID-19 face mask law? You now need proof – May 13, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
