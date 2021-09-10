Edmonton amends COVID-19 mask bylaw to clarify rules for performances, worship settings

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton made a few adjustments to its face covering bylaw Friday to provide clarity on when and where masks are required and exempt in public indoor settings.

Specifically, it addressed exemptions in the provincial COVID-19 mask mandate for performance activities and worship services or religious ceremonies.

Edmonton reactivated its face covering bylaw on Aug. 31.

Effective Sept. 4, the government of Alberta brought back mandatory masks for indoor settings accessible to the public and work places.

However, the provincial order included exemptions that said masks are “not required while participating in a physical fitness activity, performance activity, or a worship service at a place of worship.”

Effective Friday, in addition to the rules laid out by the provincial health order, Edmontonians must abide by the following measures:

People in the congregation of an indoor place of worship must wear a face covering.

Performers are now required to be at least two metres’ distance or barriered from their audience if they are unmasked. The audience must be masked.

“Edmonton has higher than average COVID-19 case counts and these additional measures are another layer of protection from the virus,” the city said in a news release.

People who are leading a service at a place of worship, or performing at indoor venues and events will not be required to wear a face covering if a physical barrier, or at least two metres’ distance exists between them and their audience.

People who are dancing as a social activity must wear a mask.

The bylaw amendments also allow the city manager the ability to grant exemptions in the event of exceptional circumstances during the upcoming election period.