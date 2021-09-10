SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Edmonton amends COVID-19 mask bylaw to clarify rules for performances, worship settings

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Mandatory masking, alcohol curfew returning across Alberta this weekend' Mandatory masking, alcohol curfew returning across Alberta this weekend
WATCH (Sept. 3): Alberta is making masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced. Other restrictions include the return of an alcohol curfew. Shandro said Albertans are encouraged to limit in-person contacts and employers are asked to push back their plans to have staff return to the office and instead continue with work-from-home measures.

The City of Edmonton made a few adjustments to its face covering bylaw Friday to provide clarity on when and where masks are required and exempt in public indoor settings.

Specifically, it addressed exemptions in the provincial COVID-19 mask mandate for performance activities and worship services or religious ceremonies.

Read more: Alberta introduces new COVID-19 measures, offers $100 incentive to increase vaccine numbers

Edmonton reactivated its face covering bylaw on Aug. 31.

Read more: Masks will be mandatory in all indoor spaces in Edmonton this Friday

Effective Sept. 4, the government of Alberta brought back mandatory masks for indoor settings accessible to the public and work places.

However, the provincial order included exemptions that said masks are “not required while participating in a physical fitness activity, performance activity, or a worship service at a place of worship.”

Read more: Places of worship granted mask exemption in new Alberta restrictions

Effective Friday, in addition to the rules laid out by the provincial health order, Edmontonians must abide by the following measures:

  • People in the congregation of an indoor place of worship must wear a face covering.
  • Performers are now required to be at least two metres’ distance or barriered from their audience if they are unmasked. The audience must be masked.

“Edmonton has higher than average COVID-19 case counts and these additional measures are another layer of protection from the virus,” the city said in a news release.

People who are leading a service at a place of worship, or performing at indoor venues and events will not be required to wear a face covering if a physical barrier, or at least two metres’ distance exists between them and their audience.

People who are dancing as a social activity must wear a mask.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s new COVID restrictions to impact events and weddings' Alberta’s new COVID restrictions to impact events and weddings
The bylaw amendments also allow the city manager the ability to grant exemptions in the event of exceptional circumstances during the upcoming election period.

