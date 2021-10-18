Menu

Politics

New mayor alert: Albertans to elect new municipal leaders as many head to the polls

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 2:34 pm
A person casts their vote at a polling station. View image in full screen
A person casts their vote at a polling station. Global News

Alberta’s two major cities are to bring in new mayors during municipal elections today after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.

Political scientists have said the votes will show whether the two cities continue the progressive legacies of the outgoing mayors or forge ahead with a more conservative vision.

Three city councillors  — Jeff Davison, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek — are among more than two dozen candidates in the running for Calgary’s mayor.

In the capital, former federal Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi and Mike Nickel, a conservative-leaning city councillor, are two of the 11 candidates.

Both cities have seen record-high turnouts for early voting and are expected to have final tallies for the next slate of municipal representatives later this evening.

Albertans will also be facing referendum questions on the federal equalization program and daylight time on the ballot.

More to come

© 2021 The Canadian Press
