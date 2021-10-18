Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
October 18 2021 10:55am
05:16

Ask the Expert: What to expect as Edmontonians head to the polls

As Edmontonians prepare to head to the polls to pick a new mayor and councillors, this edition of Ask the Expert asks a panel what issues have been front of mind for voters through this election.

Advertisement

Video Home