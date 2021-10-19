Menu

Politics
October 19 2021 12:07am
02:45

Edmonton mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi promises to work hard for citizens

Amarjeet Sohi, projected to be the next mayor of Edmonton, says he promises to work hard and deliver on the promises made during the 2021 municipal election campaign.

