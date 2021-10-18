Menu

Politics
October 18 2021 11:51pm
04:21

Edmonton mayoral candidate Mike Nickel speaks to supporters

Edmonton mayoral candidate Mike Nickel spoke to his supporters after failing to steal the lead from projected winner Amarjeet Sohi during the Oct. 18 municipal election.

