Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Tony Caterina loses seat in O-day’min

Incumbent Councillor Tony Caterina has lost his seat on council.

Caterina lost his seat in O-day’min to Anne Stevenson, who was endorsed by outgoing mayor Don Iveson.

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, with 20 of 23 polls reporting, Stevenson had 26.8 per cent of the vote. Caterina was sitting in fifth place with 10.01 per cent of the vote.

Stevenson is an urban planner with a masters in city design who says she is passionate about building an equitable city that serves all residents.

“I’m feeling great,” she said following the win. “It’s a bit surreal but really wonderful.”

Her priorities include housing affordability, climate action and supporting a diversified economy.

Caterina has represented Ward 7, just northeast of downtown, since 2007. This time around, he decided to run in O-day’min — in the downtown core.

In the 2017 election, Caterina held onto his seat in Ward 7 by just 155 votes.