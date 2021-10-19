SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Tony Caterina loses seat in O-day’min

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 1:20 am
Click to play video: 'Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson' Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson
WATCH ABOVE: Newcomer Anne Stevenson was elected to Edmonton city council Monday night, ousting incumbent Tony Caterina who has served since 2007. Sarah Komadina speaks with Stevenson in the O'day'min ward.

Incumbent Councillor Tony Caterina has lost his seat on council.

Caterina lost his seat in O-day’min to Anne Stevenson, who was endorsed by outgoing mayor Don Iveson.

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Who won in O-day’min?

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, with 20 of 23 polls reporting, Stevenson had 26.8 per cent of the vote. Caterina was sitting in fifth place with 10.01 per cent of the vote.

Stevenson is an urban planner with a masters in city design who says she is passionate about building an equitable city that serves all residents.

“I’m feeling great,” she said following the win. “It’s a bit surreal but really wonderful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Amarjeet Sohi elected mayor

Her priorities include housing affordability, climate action and supporting a diversified economy.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton election 2021: 10 candidates running in O-Day’min' Edmonton election 2021: 10 candidates running in O-Day’min
Edmonton election 2021: 10 candidates running in O-Day’min

Caterina has represented Ward 7, just northeast of downtown, since 2007. This time around, he decided to run in O-day’min — in the downtown core.

In the 2017 election, Caterina held onto his seat in Ward 7 by just 155 votes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Election tagEdmonton election 2021 tag2021 Edmonton election tagEdmonton election results tagTony Caterina tagO-day'min tagEdmonton election O-day'min tagEdmonton election O-day'min results tagO-day'min councillor tagO-day'min results tagTony Caterina loses seat tagWho won in O-day'min tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers