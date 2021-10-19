SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Bev Esslinger loses seat in Anirniq

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election' Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election
WATCH ABOVE: There were some upsets in Monday night's municipal election, when several Edmonton city council incumbents were ousted. Breanna Karstens-Smith breaks down who is in and who is out.

In a tight race that couldn’t be called Monday night, incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger has lost her seat.

With all polls reporting Tuesday morning, unofficial election results show Erin Rutherford has won the seat in the north Edmonton ward of Anirniq.

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Who won in Anirniq?

Rutherford received 26.14 per cent of the vote, while Esslinger came in second with 24.66 per cent.

Esslinger was first elected to council in 2013 and was the only woman on council two terms ago.

Click to play video: 'Which Edmonton-area mayors were elected in 2021 municipal election?' Which Edmonton-area mayors were elected in 2021 municipal election?
She is a champion of the women’s initiative and is working to build a child-friendly city. She also started the Gender Based Violence Initiative out of concern for the high numbers of families affected.

Read more: ‘Historic moment’: 8 women elected to Edmonton city council

Prior to her time on council, Esslinger served as an Edmonton Public School Board Trustee.

Councillor-elect Rutherford has lived in Edmonton for more than 20 years and currently lives in the ward.

Her platform is focused on supporting the local economy, building stronger communities, offering quality city services and the environment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
