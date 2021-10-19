SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Jon Dziadyk loses seat in tastawiyiniwak

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:43 am
Councillor Jon Dziadyk lost his seat in tastawiyiniwak in the 2021 Edmonton election. View image in full screen
Councillor Jon Dziadyk lost his seat in tastawiyiniwak in the 2021 Edmonton election. Global News

Incumbent councillor Jon Dziadyk has lost his seat in tastawiyiniwak, with Global News projecting that Karen Principe has won the seat in the north Edmonton ward.

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Who won in tastawiyiniwak?

With 21 of 25 polls reporting at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Principe had 38.59 per cent of the votes and Dziadyk trailed with 30.82 per cent.

Dziadyk was seeking a second term on council, after being elected to council in 2017.

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Amarjeet Sohi elected mayor

Principe also ran for council in this ward in 2017.

Her priorities include an effective COVID-19 recovery plan, a push for lower taxes, fighting for better transit and enhancing safety by supporting the police and including community relations.

