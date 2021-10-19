Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Jon Dziadyk loses seat in tastawiyiniwak

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Incumbent councillor Jon Dziadyk has lost his seat in tastawiyiniwak, with Global News projecting that Karen Principe has won the seat in the north Edmonton ward.

With 21 of 25 polls reporting at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Principe had 38.59 per cent of the votes and Dziadyk trailed with 30.82 per cent.

Dziadyk was seeking a second term on council, after being elected to council in 2017.

Principe also ran for council in this ward in 2017.

Her priorities include an effective COVID-19 recovery plan, a push for lower taxes, fighting for better transit and enhancing safety by supporting the police and including community relations.

Story continues below advertisement