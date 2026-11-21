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The Toronto Zoo says it has reviewed several animal habitats in the wake of Fiona the Hippo’s tragic death after swallowing a hat earlier this week.

Beloved nine-year-old Fiona died from complications after ingesting a visitor’s knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

She had become a social media darling after being born prematurely and surviving against all odds.

The Toronto Zoo says it conducted the review to determine whether any additional measures were needed to prevent a similar fate to its animals, including at the river hippo habitat.

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While the zoo said it found no structural or infrastructure changes that were required, it will be taking additional steps to remind visitors to refrain from throwing items into animal habitats.

The Toronto Zoo is home to one river hippopotamus, Perky II. It euthanized 39-year-old Petal back in October 2025 due to health issues.

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The zoo also cares for three pygmy hippos, Kindia, Harvey and a calf named Maple that was born in August 2026.