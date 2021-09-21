Canada election: With narrow leads, three B.C. races still too close to call

Send this page to someone via email

As election results continue to trickle in the morning after Justin Trudeau’s minority victory was declared, three B.C. ridings remain too close to call.

All three have emerged as ridings to watch, as two incumbents appear poised to fall and a Liberal attempts to fill the void left by high-profile Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould.

As mail-in ballots are counted, Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed has just a 0.5-per-cent lead, or 230 votes, over the NDP’s Anjali Appadurai in Vancouver Granville.

The riding was vacated by Liberal-turned-Independent Wilson-Raybould, who’d served for two terms. She earned 32.6 per cent of the vote in 2019, beating Noormohamed by 3,177 votes.

Nearby in Richmond Centre, Liberal hopeful Wilson Miao may give the boot to veteran Tory incumbent Alison Wong.

On Tuesday morning, Miao had a 2.3-per-cent edge over Wong — 691 votes — as mail-in ballots were left to still be counted.

Wong first won the seat in 2008 and has held it ever since. In 2019, she won with almost 50 per cent of the vote.

And on Vancouver Island, in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, NDP candidate Lisa Marie Baron was leading by 989 votes, or 1.6 per cent, over Conservative Tamara Kronis.

Whoever emerges victorious will have toppled Green incumbent Paul Manly, who’d won a byelection in May 2019 and again in the general election in October 2019 with 34.6 per cent of the vote.

The Greens were projected to win only two seats on Monday night, including former party leader Elizabeth May’s seat in Saanich-Gulf Islands.

Annamie Paul, the current leader, was unable to secure her seat in Toronto Centre.

Elections Canada has said the verification process for mail-in ballots began Tuesday, with the vast majority of them expected to be counted by Wednesday.

You can find full election results here and find your own riding here.