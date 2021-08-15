Canada election: Vancouver Granville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver Granville is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, bordered by the Fraser River, Second Avenue, West Boulevard, and Cambie Street.

Liberal-turned-independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould was elected for a second term in this riding in 2019.

Wilson-Raybould earned 32.6 per cent of the vote, beating Liberal contender Taleeb Noormohamed by 3,177 votes.

Last month, she announced she will not seek reelection and will instead focus on working outside of federal politics.

Close to 41 per cent of Vancouver Granville’s population consists of immigrants, with large numbers from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Advertisement