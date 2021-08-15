SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: Vancouver Granville

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:58 am
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Granville. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Granville. Elections Canada

Vancouver Granville is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, bordered by the Fraser River, Second Avenue, West Boulevard, and Cambie Street.

Liberal-turned-independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould was elected for a second term in this riding in 2019.

Wilson-Raybould earned 32.6 per cent of the vote, beating Liberal contender Taleeb Noormohamed by 3,177 votes.

Last month, she announced she will not seek reelection and will instead focus on working outside of federal politics.

Close to 41 per cent of Vancouver Granville’s population consists of immigrants, with large numbers from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

