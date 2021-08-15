SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election: Saanich–Gulf Islands

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Saanich-Gulf Islands. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Saanich-Gulf Islands. Elections Canada

Saanich–Gulf Islands is a B.C. riding that’s comprised of the communities of Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich, as well as the Gulf Islands.

Former federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May has been MP of this riding since 2011.

In November 2019, she stepped down as leader, saying she had promised her daughter that the 2019 election would be her last as party chief, but not necessarily as an MP.

Trending Stories

When voters went to the polls, May won the seat with 49.1 per cent of the vote.

Almost 22 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from the United Kingdom, China and the Philippines.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElizabeth May tagSaanich-Gulf Islands tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagSaanich-Gulf Islands riding tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers