Canada election: Saanich–Gulf Islands

Saanich–Gulf Islands is a B.C. riding that’s comprised of the communities of Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich, as well as the Gulf Islands.

Former federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May has been MP of this riding since 2011.

In November 2019, she stepped down as leader, saying she had promised her daughter that the 2019 election would be her last as party chief, but not necessarily as an MP.

When voters went to the polls, May won the seat with 49.1 per cent of the vote.

Almost 22 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from the United Kingdom, China and the Philippines.

