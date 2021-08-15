Canada election: Nanaimo–Ladysmith

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Nanaimo–Ladysmith is located on Vancouver Island, and includes Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Lantzville.

Paul Manly of the federal Green party first ran here in 2015, but lost to the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson.

A byelection was held in May 2019, after Malcolmson resigned the seat to later successfully run for the B.C. NDP in a provincial riding.

Manly ran again and won. He sought reelection in the general election in October 2019, and won with 34.6 per cent of the vote.

