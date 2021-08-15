SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Nanaimo–Ladysmith

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Nanaimo-Ladysmith. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Nanaimo-Ladysmith. Elections Canada

The riding of Nanaimo–Ladysmith is located on Vancouver Island, and includes Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Lantzville.

Paul Manly of the federal Green party first ran here in 2015, but lost to the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson.

A byelection was held in May 2019, after Malcolmson resigned the seat to later successfully run for the B.C. NDP in a provincial riding.

Manly ran again and won. He sought reelection in the general election in October 2019, and won with 34.6 per cent of the vote.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

