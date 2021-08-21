Penalties, slow start plague Bombers in 30-23 road loss to Argos

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost their first game since 2019 and first game with quarterback Zach Collaros behind centre on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Collaros dropped to 6-1 as a starter in Winnipeg as the Argos’ handed his squad a 30-23 defeat.

The Winnipeg QB threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns while tossing an interception early in the first quarter.

On the other sideline, Toronto’s quarterback Nick Arbuckle chucked the ball for 310 yards and a touchdown.

On a positive note, Bombers’ special teamer Mike Miller picked up two special teams tackles and now holds the all-time CFL record with 191 over ten seasons.

3:54 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike Miller Post Game – Aug. 21 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike Miller Post Game – Aug. 21

The first quarter couldn’t have started any worse for the Bombers with Toronto’s Boris Bede nailing a 52-yard field goal on the opening drive.

Story continues below advertisement

The next time Toronto touched the ball, Nick Arbuckle marched the Argos down the field before DJ Foster found pay dirt on the ground from ten yards out.

With the Bombers trying to cross mid-field on offence, Collaros threw an errant pass right up the middle into the hands of Dexter McCoil.

3:11 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Post Game – Aug. 21 RAW: Blue Bombers Zach Collaros Post Game – Aug. 21

Boris Bede hammered another ball through the uprights from 31-yards out to collect points off the turnover, making it 13 unanswered for the boatmen.

Winnipeg began the second quarter guns a blazing with Jackson Jeffcoat chasing Arbuckle out of the pocket, knocking the ball loose and into the hands of Jesse Briggs.

Briggs took it 83-yards to the house giving the Bombers some life.

The Bombers’ offence came alive near the end of the quarter with Darvin Adams hauling in a 51 yard dart from Collaros for another blue and gold TD.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Darvin Adams (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Brady Oliveira (20) during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston

After a costly pass interference penalty called on Dee Alford, it took the Argos just two plays to put up another six points with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Toronto led the ballgame 22-14 at the half.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Brandon Alexander stripped Toronto’s John White and recovered the fumble.

The Bombers went three-and-out following the turnover, handing the ball right back to the Argos after putting a single point on the board.

4:55 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Aug. 21 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Post Game – Aug. 21

On Toronto’s next possession, Dejon Brissett caught a 31-yard pass inside the red zone for his first career CFL catch.

Story continues below advertisement

A late hit was called on Winnipeg’s Deatrick Nichols, placing the ball on the one-yard line.

Arbuckle charged over the line on the QB sneak and with Bede nailing another extra point, the Argos took a 29-15 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

View image in full screen Fans celebrate with the team as Toronto Argonauts players score a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Cole Burston

After collecting another rouge to make it 31-15, the Argos’ forced a fourth straight three-and-out.

Attendance at BMO field was announced at 9,866, with capacity capped at 15,000 under current COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Roughriders announce 56th Labour Day Classic has sold out

Bombers’ kicker Tyler Crapigna missed both of his field-goal attempts from 37 and 47 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Argos’ kicker Boris Bede went a perfect 3-for-3, including a 52-yard missile, to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Bombers return to IG Field next Sunday as they welcome the Calgary Stampeders (1-2). The pre-game show begins at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

1:00 CFL set to return to the field after more than 600 days CFL set to return to the field after more than 600 days – Aug 5, 2021