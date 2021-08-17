Winnipeg Blue Bombers release WR Cam Meredith, add LB Kevin Brown

It was a case of addition by subtraction for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday as the defending Grey Cup Champs released injured receiver Cam Meredith to make room for veteran linebacker Kevin Brown on the practice roster.

The former Ottawa RedBlack brings 42 games of CFL experience on to the Winnipeg Practice Roster. The presence of the 26 -year- old Indianapolis born Brown is seen as a sign that Kyrie Wilson’s suspected thigh injury is not progressing as quickly as was originally hoped for.

The Blue Bombers had high hopes for Meredith when they announced his signing on Canada Day. But the ex-Chicago Bear and New Orleans Saint injured himself very early in training camp and had not been able to get back on the field.

Head Coach Mike O’Shea said the key factor in the decision to let the 28 year old, 6-3 and 210 pound Meredith go was the need for a practice roster spot. “For a guy that can run around out there and take some reps from other guys. That’s all it really was.” said O’Shea during his post-practice media zoom call. “Cam Meredith is — we believe — a really good football player. It’s just unfortunate that we can’t utilize him right now.”

O’Shea did not discount the possibility that Meredith – who is residing in Winnipeg after being out of Football in 2020 – could return later in the year. “We’ll see how long it takes for him to rehab.”

On a positive note, both running back Andrew Harris and receiver Darvin Adams returned to the practice field on Tuesday after missing the first two games against Hamilton and Toronto as a result of injuries sustained in training camp.

Harris had been idle since July 13th after being hobbled with what is believed to be a calf injury. But the 2019 Grey Cup MVP and Outstanding Canadian was able to participate in a few drills as well as do some running on the side. “He ran around out there and then went in the end zone and ran with Al again,” said O’Shea in reference to Head Trainer Al Couture. “He did a few drills and does look good. On a personal note, guys love Andrew, so just having him around — it’ll be even better when he gets back to being his normal self.”

While Harris will probably not play for a third straight game in Saturday afternoon’s rematch versus the Argos at Toronto, there’s a chance Adams could make his 2021 debut after recovering from a suspected shoulder injury suffered midway through camp when he went up for a ball and landed awkwardly.

Adams was somewhat non-committal regarding his playing status for Saturday when he spoke with reporters following practice- but certainly left the door wide open for the possibility he could suit up against the team he began his CFL career with back in 2013. “I feel good. I was just excited to be back out there with the guys. Just to be in the huddle,” said the 31 year old slotback who added that it is not his decision on whether he plays in Week Three. “I’m just going to be prepared in every way that I can be and whatever Coach says that’s what we’ll do.”

Charles Nelson filled in for Adams in the 19-6 season opening win over Hamilton and caught 4 passes for 29 yards. Nelson was “reallocated” to return duties in place of injured Janarion Grant so rookie Kevin McKnight made his first CFL start last Friday against Toronto and had 3 receptions for 20 yards.

Besides emerging as a favourite target for Quarterback Zach Collaros during the 2019 playoffs, Adams is also an outstanding blocker. So that would be another element he could bring to the Blue Bombers in what is expected to a physical and challenging game in the wrap up of the early home and home series with the Argos.

For sure the Blue Bombers will make at least one lineup change on special teams as O’Shea confirmed that Defensive Back Redha Kramdi was hurt after getting hit from behind during the 20-7 win over Toronto and will be out for awhile according to the Winnipeg Head Coach.

