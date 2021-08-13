Bombers defence shines again in 20-7 win over Argos

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence has been making life miserable for opposing offences to begin the 2021 CFL season.

The Blue and Gold forced four turnovers and held the Toronto Argonauts to just one touchdown in a 20-7 win Friday night at IG Field.

The Bombers are 2-0 to start the season and have allowed just 13 total points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bombers QB Zach Collaros again looked sharp, going 32 for 40 and throwing for two touchdown passes and 292 yards with one interception.

Collaros hit receiver Rasheed Bailey for a 35-yard TD in the first quarter for the only major of the first half.

The Bombers blanked the Argos in the first two quarters, and held a 10-0 lead at the break as kicker Tyler Crapigna nailed a 22-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Story continues below advertisement

The Argos finally got some life late in the third quarter after Nick Arbuckle replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback. On Arbuckle’s first drive under centre, the Argos put together a 75-yard drive, capped off by a James White IV 30-yard TD run to cut the lead to 10-7.

But early in the fourth quarter, the Bombers forced a critical turnover after Jesse Briggs knocked the ball loose from White and Winnipeg recovered at the Toronto 35.

Two plays later, Collaros found Nic Demski in the back of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead after the converted extra point.

Crapigna added another chip-shot field goal from 22 yards out later in the quarter to extend the lead to 20-7.

Kenny Lawler led the Bombers in receiving with 99 yards on 10 catches.

On defence for the Bombers, Deatrick Nichols had an interception and a fumble recovery, while Jackson Jeffcoat had a sack and a forced fumble.

It was a quieter night for Bombers RB Brady Oliveira, again replacing an injured Andrew Harris. Oliveira had just 29 rushing yards on 13 carries after a huge game last week.

The two teams will lock horns again next Saturday afternoon in Toronto as the Bombers hit the road for the first time. The pregame show will begin on 680 CJOB at 1 p.m., with the kickoff shortly after 3 p.m.

Advertisement